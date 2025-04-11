Support India's pursuit of justice in 26/11 attacks: US on Tahawwur Rana's extradition “Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks,” a DOJ spokesperson stated.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks sent shockwaves across the globe, and the United States has consistently backed India’s pursuit of justice for those responsible, the White House has said. This support was reaffirmed with the extradition of Pakistani-Canadian Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the 2008 attacks.

On April 9, the US extradited 64-year-old Rana, with US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce stating that it was to “face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.” She noted that the US has long supported India’s efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice, and echoed former President Trump’s stance on continued US-India cooperation in the global fight against terrorism.

“Rana is now in India’s possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic,” Bruce added. She urged the public not to forget the scale and horror of the attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including six Americans. “I encourage you to look them up and understand how truly horrific they were and the significance of this development today,” she said.

Separately, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice described the extradition as a “critical step toward seeking justice” for the victims. The DOJ said Rana, a convicted terrorist and Pakistani-Canadian citizen, was sent to India to face 10 criminal charges linked to his alleged role in the attacks carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

“Rana’s extradition is a critical step toward seeking justice for the six Americans and scores of other victims who were killed in the heinous attacks,” the DOJ spokesperson stated.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led team arrived in India late Thursday with Rana, concluding a process involving meticulous legal coordination between the two countries. The multi-agency Indian delegation had travelled to the US, where all necessary formalities and documentation for the extradition were finalised.

This significant breakthrough follows closely on the heels of Rana’s final legal attempt to resist extradition being quashed. The US Supreme Court recently denied his last-ditch appeal, clearing the way for his handover to Indian authorities.