Sujith Wilson Latest: Sujith faces race against time as drilling crosses 45-feet mark

Save Sujith: Efforts to rescue boy from borewell reaches final stage

Rescue operations to save the life of two-year-old Sujith Wilson who fell into an abandoned borewell in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district are going on in full force. State Health Minister, C. Vijaya Baskar said on Monday, "Due to presence of hard rocks in the area, digging is difficult. The rescue operation is in the final stage."

02:50 pm: Drilling crosses 45-feet mark: The borewell drilling machine which was roped in to drill three holes, of 6 inches diameter each crossed 45 feet mark which had been dug by the ONGC rig. Once the borewell drills the three holes up to 110 feet, the rig will be used to drill through and widen the pit, following which rescue personnel will descend into the pit and dig a horizontal tunnel to pull Sujith Wilson out.

02:31 pm: Revenue Administration Commissioner, Radhakrishnan said, It would take another 12 hours for Sujith to be rescued from the borewell. "No matter what, we will not abandon the operations halfway", said Radhakrishnan.

02:22 pm: Six teams of the NDRF and the SDRF, have been deployed to rescue Sujith Wilson

02:17 pm: 60 hours and counting, Sujith faces race against time as rescue operations pick up pace

02:11 pm: NDRF took over the rescue operation on Saturday after other techniques tried out to rescue Sujith failed.

02:05 pm: The initial attempts of reaching Sujith failed because the machinery had to be stopped midway as the terrain was rocky and it was believed that the process could cause vibrations that may loosen the soil inside the borewell which could lead to Sujith slipping further down.

02:00 pm: The Rescue operation requires digging a parallel hole of 110-feet to safely bring out Sujith who is stuck at 100 feet. As per reports, the digging team has only reached 40 feet thus far. Due to the terrain being rocky, stronger blades are being sent from Chennai to dig more efficiently.

01:50 pm: Rescue team used a special equipment 'borewell robot' in their earlier attempts to bring Sujith out of the borewell. Unfortunately the plan was unsuccessful.

01:45 pm: Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell at around 5.30 pm on Friday and got stuck at 30 feet. Late at night, he fell further down to about 100 feet.