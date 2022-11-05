Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sudhir Suri's family ready for last rites, Punjab government accepts several demands | Details

The Punjab government on Saturday agreed to hand over the body of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri after conducting a post-mortem examination of the family members.

Earlier in the day, the post-mortem examination had been conducted by the Government Medical College in Amritsar.

Suri's family had denied cremating his body until he was given the status of a martyr status. The government decided to accept the demands of his family members. Other than this, they have also decided to grant both of Suri's sons' government jobs.

Five shots were fired at Suri (58) during the protest outside a temple in a busy Amritsar locality on Friday. He collapsed after being shot and was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and the .32-bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized.He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

A large number of people assembled at the house of Suri and security around Suri's house has been beefed up. Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

Meanwhile, Singh was presented before the court amid tight security arrangements. He was remanded in seven days of police custody.

On Friday evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot with senior officials and took stock of the situation.

