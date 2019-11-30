Amid skyrocketing prices, onion at Rs 35/kg being sold in Bihar

Image Source : ANI Amid skyrocketing prices, Onions at Rs 35/kg being sold in Bihar

The skyrocketing price of onion is bringing tears to the consumers with one kilogram of onion priced at a whopping Rs 100 to Rs 105 in the market. While in Bihar's capital city, Patna, people were seen standing in long queues to purchase onions at Rs 35/kg on Saturday.

The Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (Biscomaun) is bringing a huge relief to the consumers by providing onions at the subsidized rate. Biscomaun personnel are selling subsidized onions at 24 locations in Patna including areas like Saguna More, Rajiv Nagar More, Kankerbagh, Boring Road and near the state secretariat.

BISCOMAUN officials were seen wearing helmets at counters as they suspect stone-pelting and stampedes at the counters. Rohit Kumar, an official selling subsidized onions said, "there have been instances of stone-pelting and stampedes, so this was our only option. No security has been provided to us."

Earlier, BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh told PTI that each individual is expected to buy at least two kg of onion at the rate of Rs 35/kg.

"Keeping in mind the steep rise in the price of onion, BISCOMAUN has decided to provide relief to the people living in Patna. It will start selling onion at the subsidized rate from tomorrow," Singh said.

"We are buying onion at Rs 60 per kg including packing charge from Rajasthan's cooperative societies and will sell it at Rs 35 per kg, thus incurring a loss of Rs 25 per kg," he told PTI.

Singh has asked the Centre and State government to compensate BISCOMAUN for the loss it incurred.

