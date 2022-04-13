Follow us on Image Source : PTI Stay at guesthouses not hotels, don't appoint relatives as PAs: Adityanath to ministers | Details

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday released a new order mandating his ministers to stay at government guesthouses instead of hotels during official tours and not appoint relatives as their personal secretaries. The order on staying at guesthouses also applies to government officials, who have also been asked to report to work on time and ensure that their lunch breaks don’t stretch beyond 30 minutes.

According to an official, Adityanath a few days ago directed that ministers and officials should stay at the government guesthouses instead of hotels while on official tours.

Here are some important guidelines for ministers:

The ministers have been told that their relatives should not be appointed as personal secretaries. CM order asking the officials to stick to a 30-minute lunch break was issued during an official meeting on Tuesday. The Citizen's Charter should be effectively implemented at every office. No file should remain pending for more than three days. In case of delay, accountability will be fixed. Everybody has been directed to stick to a 30-minute lunch break. Directives have been implemented with immediate effect. Strict action will be initiated against officials and employees for reaching the office late. Strict action should be initiated against the officials and employees who are showing laxity.

A Citizen's Charter represents the commitment of an organization towards standard, quality, and time frame of service delivery, grievance redress mechanism, transparency, and accountability.

(With PTI Inputs)

