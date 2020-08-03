52,972 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 18.03 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 18.03 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 52,972 new positive cases and 771 deaths. Till Sunday, number of COVID-19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests were conducted, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,750,723 as of Sunday figures), and is followed by Russia (849,277), South Africa (511,485), Mexico (439,046), Peru (422,183), Chile (359,731), Iran (309,437), the UK (306,317), Colombia (306,181), Spain (288,522), Pakistan (279,699), Saudi Arabia (278,835), Italy (248,070), Bangladesh (240,746), Turkey (232,856), France (225,198), Germany (211,220), Argentina (201,919), Iraq (129,151), Canada (118,768), Indonesia (111,455), Qatar (111,107) and the Philippines (103,185), the CSSE figures showed.
The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (47,746), UK (46,286), India (37,364), Italy (35,154), France (30,268), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,408), Iran (17,190), Russia (14,104) and Colombia (10,330).
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|484
|81
|242
|16
|8
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|74404
|2216
|82886
|6272
|1474
|67
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|699
|2
|996
|27
|3
|4
|Assam
|10415
|232
|32384
|942
|105
|4
|5
|Bihar
|20306
|1369
|36389
|1395
|329
|20
|6
|Chandigarh
|400
|22
|698
|15
|19
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2482
|238
|6991
|381
|58
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|416
|2
|766
|41
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10356
|240
|123317
|1186
|4004
|15
|10
|Goa
|1809
|102
|4668
|230
|53
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14572
|272
|46504
|805
|2486
|22
|12
|Haryana
|6396
|146
|29690
|610
|433
|5
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1130
|12
|1559
|57
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7893
|180
|13127
|256
|396
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|7723
|663
|4682
|169
|118
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|74598
|1371
|57725
|4077
|2496
|84
|17
|Kerala
|11366
|480
|14463
|688
|82
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|351
|4
|1108
|7
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9099
|330
|23550
|581
|886
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|148843
|677
|276809
|9926
|15576
|260
|21
|Manipur
|1087
|36
|1737
|38
|7
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|605
|6
|264
|12
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|224
|9
|258
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1282
|96
|648
|8
|5
|25
|Odisha
|12761
|743
|21955
|681
|197
|10
|26
|Puducherry
|1445
|88
|2309
|111
|52
|1
|27
|Punjab
|5964
|381
|11466
|391
|423
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|12391
|412
|30710
|733
|703
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|368
|12
|289
|20
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|56998
|260
|196483
|5517
|4132
|98
|31
|Telengana
|18547
|793
|47590
|1088
|540
|10
|32
|Tripura
|1742
|5
|3605
|142
|27
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3070
|36
|4437
|107
|86
|3
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|38023
|1986
|53168
|1834
|1730
|53
|35
|West Bengal
|21108
|477
|52730
|2213
|1678
|49
|Total#
|579357
|11627
|1186203
|40574
|38135
|771