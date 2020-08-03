52,972 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 18.03 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI A health worker collects sample of a person for COVID-19 test via Rapid Antigen Testing, at Manipuri Basti in Guwahati, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 18.03 lakh-mark, taking confirmed cases toll to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Monday. In the last 24 hours, the country saw 52,972 new positive cases and 771 deaths. Till Sunday, number of COVID-19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests were conducted, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,750,723 as of Sunday figures), and is followed by Russia (849,277), South Africa (511,485), Mexico (439,046), Peru (422,183), Chile (359,731), Iran (309,437), the UK (306,317), Colombia (306,181), Spain (288,522), Pakistan (279,699), Saudi Arabia (278,835), Italy (248,070), Bangladesh (240,746), Turkey (232,856), France (225,198), Germany (211,220), Argentina (201,919), Iraq (129,151), Canada (118,768), Indonesia (111,455), Qatar (111,107) and the Philippines (103,185), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (47,746), UK (46,286), India (37,364), Italy (35,154), France (30,268), Spain (28,445), Peru (19,408), Iran (17,190), Russia (14,104) and Colombia (10,330).

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 484 81 242 16 8 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 74404 2216 82886 6272 1474 67 3 Arunachal Pradesh 699 2 996 27 3 4 Assam 10415 232 32384 942 105 4 5 Bihar 20306 1369 36389 1395 329 20 6 Chandigarh 400 22 698 15 19 1 7 Chhattisgarh 2482 238 6991 381 58 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 416 2 766 41 2 9 Delhi 10356 240 123317 1186 4004 15 10 Goa 1809 102 4668 230 53 5 11 Gujarat 14572 272 46504 805 2486 22 12 Haryana 6396 146 29690 610 433 5 13 Himachal Pradesh 1130 12 1559 57 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7893 180 13127 256 396 8 15 Jharkhand 7723 663 4682 169 118 5 16 Karnataka 74598 1371 57725 4077 2496 84 17 Kerala 11366 480 14463 688 82 1 18 Ladakh 351 4 1108 7 19 Madhya Pradesh 9099 330 23550 581 886 10 20 Maharashtra 148843 677 276809 9926 15576 260 21 Manipur 1087 36 1737 38 7 1 22 Meghalaya 605 6 264 12 5 23 Mizoram 224 9 258 5 0 24 Nagaland 1282 96 648 8 5 25 Odisha 12761 743 21955 681 197 10 26 Puducherry 1445 88 2309 111 52 1 27 Punjab 5964 381 11466 391 423 18 28 Rajasthan 12391 412 30710 733 703 13 29 Sikkim 368 12 289 20 1 30 Tamil Nadu 56998 260 196483 5517 4132 98 31 Telengana 18547 793 47590 1088 540 10 32 Tripura 1742 5 3605 142 27 4 33 Uttarakhand 3070 36 4437 107 86 3 34 Uttar Pradesh 38023 1986 53168 1834 1730 53 35 West Bengal 21108 477 52730 2213 1678 49 Total# 579357 11627 1186203 40574 38135 771

