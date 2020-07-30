52,123 new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 15.83 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus toll has surged to 15.83 lakh mark taking confirmed cases to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday. The country has witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Comparing cases globally, India ranks third (1,531,669 till Wednesday), and is followed by Russia (827,509), South Africa (471,123), Mexico (408,449), Peru (395,005), Chile (351,575), the UK (303,058), Iran (298,909), Spain (282,641), Pakistan (276,288), Saudi Arabia (272,590), Colombia (267,385), Italy (246,776), Bangladesh (232,194), Turkey (228,924), France (221,077), Germany (208,546), Argentina (178,996), Iraq (118,300), Canada (117,357), Qatar (110,153) and Indonesia (104,432), the CSSE figures showed.
The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 17 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 665,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 16,957,763, while the fatalities rose to 665,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.
State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|225
|59
|201
|5
|2
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|63771
|7244
|55406
|2784
|1213
|65
|Arunachal Pradesh
|730
|20
|677
|60
|3
|Assam
|8371
|130
|27832
|1214
|92
|4
|Bihar
|15482
|764
|30320
|1464
|278
|9
|Chandigarh
|353
|32
|611
|12
|14
|Chhattisgarh
|2855
|83
|5636
|197
|48
|2
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|376
|8
|648
|52
|2
|Delhi
|10770
|117
|118633
|1126
|3907
|26
|Goa
|1666
|10
|3784
|189
|39
|3
|Gujarat
|13535
|337
|43195
|783
|2396
|24
|Haryana
|6798
|86
|26420
|662
|413
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|1057
|25
|1332
|98
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7749
|88
|11322
|437
|348
|15
|Jharkhand
|5728
|607
|4035
|167
|98
|9
|Karnataka
|67456
|3014
|42901
|2397
|2147
|92
|Kerala
|10364
|261
|11365
|641
|68
|1
|Ladakh
|261
|7
|1080
|13
|6
|Madhya Pradesh
|8357
|313
|20934
|591
|843
|13
|Maharashtra
|146433
|1435
|239755
|7478
|14463
|298
|Manipur
|819
|114
|1639
|27
|0
|Meghalaya
|572
|8
|207
|13
|5
|Mizoram
|183
|3
|215
|17
|0
|Nagaland
|913
|35
|595
|18
|5
|Odisha
|10077
|185
|18939
|878
|159
|5
|Puducherry
|1256
|74
|1874
|92
|47
|Punjab
|4372
|82
|10213
|461
|361
|25
|Rajasthan
|10745
|77
|27569
|367
|650
|6
|Sikkim
|397
|5
|198
|12
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|57490
|417
|172883
|5927
|3741
|82
|Telengana
|14663
|910
|43751
|842
|492
|12
|Tripura
|1786
|159
|2678
|57
|21
|Uttarakhand
|2983
|186
|3811
|91
|72
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|29997
|2063
|45807
|1287
|1530
|33
|West Bengal
|19652
|159
|44116
|2094
|1490
|41
|Total#
|528242
|18795
|1020582
|32553
|34968
|775
(With inputs from IANS)
