52,123 new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 15.83 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Police check credentials of commuters during West Bengal state lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata.

India coronavirus toll has surged to 15.83 lakh mark taking confirmed cases to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday. The country has witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Comparing cases globally, India ranks third (1,531,669 till Wednesday), and is followed by Russia (827,509), South Africa (471,123), Mexico (408,449), Peru (395,005), Chile (351,575), the UK (303,058), Iran (298,909), Spain (282,641), Pakistan (276,288), Saudi Arabia (272,590), Colombia (267,385), Italy (246,776), Bangladesh (232,194), Turkey (228,924), France (221,077), Germany (208,546), Argentina (178,996), Iraq (118,300), Canada (117,357), Qatar (110,153) and Indonesia (104,432), the CSSE figures showed.

The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 17 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 665,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 16,957,763, while the fatalities rose to 665,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 225 59 201 5 2 1 Andhra Pradesh 63771 7244 55406 2784 1213 65 Arunachal Pradesh 730 20 677 60 3 Assam 8371 130 27832 1214 92 4 Bihar 15482 764 30320 1464 278 9 Chandigarh 353 32 611 12 14 Chhattisgarh 2855 83 5636 197 48 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 376 8 648 52 2 Delhi 10770 117 118633 1126 3907 26 Goa 1666 10 3784 189 39 3 Gujarat 13535 337 43195 783 2396 24 Haryana 6798 86 26420 662 413 7 Himachal Pradesh 1057 25 1332 98 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7749 88 11322 437 348 15 Jharkhand 5728 607 4035 167 98 9 Karnataka 67456 3014 42901 2397 2147 92 Kerala 10364 261 11365 641 68 1 Ladakh 261 7 1080 13 6 Madhya Pradesh 8357 313 20934 591 843 13 Maharashtra 146433 1435 239755 7478 14463 298 Manipur 819 114 1639 27 0 Meghalaya 572 8 207 13 5 Mizoram 183 3 215 17 0 Nagaland 913 35 595 18 5 Odisha 10077 185 18939 878 159 5 Puducherry 1256 74 1874 92 47 Punjab 4372 82 10213 461 361 25 Rajasthan 10745 77 27569 367 650 6 Sikkim 397 5 198 12 1 Tamil Nadu 57490 417 172883 5927 3741 82 Telengana 14663 910 43751 842 492 12 Tripura 1786 159 2678 57 21 Uttarakhand 2983 186 3811 91 72 2 Uttar Pradesh 29997 2063 45807 1287 1530 33 West Bengal 19652 159 44116 2094 1490 41 Total# 528242 18795 1020582 32553 34968 775

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Coronavirus recoveries in India top 10,00,000; recovery rate close to 65%

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage