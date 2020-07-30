Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
52,123 new coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours, tally crosses 15.83 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus toll has surged to 15.83 lakh mark taking confirmed cases to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2020 9:59 IST
Image Source : AP

Police check credentials of commuters during West Bengal state lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Kolkata.

India coronavirus toll has surged to 15.83 lakh mark taking confirmed cases to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged and 34,968 deaths, according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Thursday. The country has witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Comparing cases globally, India ranks third (1,531,669 till Wednesday), and is followed by Russia (827,509), South Africa (471,123), Mexico (408,449), Peru (395,005), Chile (351,575), the UK (303,058), Iran (298,909), Spain (282,641), Pakistan (276,288), Saudi Arabia (272,590), Colombia (267,385), Italy (246,776), Bangladesh (232,194), Turkey (228,924), France (221,077), Germany (208,546), Argentina (178,996), Iraq (118,300), Canada (117,357), Qatar (110,153) and Indonesia (104,432), the CSSE figures showed.

The total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 17 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 665,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 16,957,763, while the fatalities rose to 665,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in second place with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 225 59  201 2
Andhra Pradesh 63771 7244  55406 2784  1213 65 
Arunachal Pradesh 730 20  677 60  3  
Assam 8371 130  27832 1214  92
Bihar 15482 764  30320 1464  278
Chandigarh 353 32  611 12  14  
Chhattisgarh 2855 83  5636 197  48
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 376 648 52  2  
Delhi 10770 117  118633 1126  3907 26 
Goa 1666 10  3784 189  39
Gujarat 13535 337  43195 783  2396 24 
Haryana 6798 86  26420 662  413
Himachal Pradesh 1057 25  1332 98  14  
Jammu and Kashmir 7749 88  11322 437  348 15 
Jharkhand 5728 607  4035 167  98
Karnataka 67456 3014  42901 2397  2147 92 
Kerala 10364 261  11365 641  68
Ladakh 261 1080 13  6  
Madhya Pradesh 8357 313  20934 591  843 13 
Maharashtra 146433 1435  239755 7478  14463 298 
Manipur 819 114  1639 27  0  
Meghalaya 572 207 13  5  
Mizoram 183 215 17  0  
Nagaland 913 35  595 18  5  
Odisha 10077 185  18939 878  159
Puducherry 1256 74  1874 92  47  
Punjab 4372 82  10213 461  361 25 
Rajasthan 10745 77  27569 367  650
Sikkim 397 198 12  1  
Tamil Nadu 57490 417  172883 5927  3741 82 
Telengana 14663 910  43751 842  492 12 
Tripura 1786 159  2678 57  21  
Uttarakhand 2983 186  3811 91  72
Uttar Pradesh 29997 2063  45807 1287  1530 33 
West Bengal 19652 159  44116 2094  1490 41 
Total# 528242 18795  1020582 32553  34968 775 

(With inputs from IANS)

