Narrow escape for UP minister Sanjay Nishad after his car meets with accident trying to save dog UP Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad escaped unharmed after his vehicle was rear-ended on Fatehabad Road in Agra. The mishap occurred when the driver braked sharply to avoid hitting a dog.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad had a close escape on Thursday when his vehicle met with an accident on Fatehabad Road while he was travelling to Agra. The incident created a brief moment of panic for the convoy but ended without injuries. Explaining what happened, the Nishad Party chief said, "A dog suddenly came in front of the vehicle. As soon as the brakes were applied to save the dog, another car hit us from behind." The minister added that the impact damaged the rear side of the vehicle.

The rear portion of the car was damaged in the collision, he said. Nishad was travelling with Agra resident Ajay Raj, who was earlier honoured by the president for bravery, when the accident took place. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Similar incident in September 2025

In a similar incident in September 2025, Nishad escaped unhurt after his car hit a cow on the Fefna-Rasra road in Ballia. Local SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh had said the accident took place around 3 pm near Ramnagar village when Nishad was travelling from the Ballia district headquarters to attend a party programme in Rasra, as per PTI. The left side of the minister’s car was damaged in the collision, the SHO said, adding that Nishad and three others present in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

Anil Vij narrowly escapes injury

Earlier in December. Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij had a narrow escape after a black car entered his convoy and rammed into his vehicle in Ambala. The minister was not injured in the incident, which triggered an immediate security response. According to officials, the incident occurred in the Padav police station area of Ambala when Vij's convoy was travelling from the Maharaja Dhaba side. A black-coloured car suddenly breached the convoy and collided with the minister's vehicle. Security personnel swiftly surrounded the car and apprehended the driver.

