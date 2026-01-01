Kunal Kemmu's father Ravi Khemu named in producer's cheating complaint; court issues notice to police The matter essentially involves a producer's complaint against actor Kunal Khemu and his father Ravi Khemu regarding unlawful enrichment on agreed arrangements for making a film.

New Delhi:

A metropolitan court in Mumbai has served a notice to the Oshiwara Police after a film producer's year-old cheating complaint, allegedly involving actor Kunal Khemu's father, Ravi Khemu, came up for hearing in court this week. It has asked the police to respond to his complaint and apprise the court about the progress of investigation into his complaint-a development that indicates a fresh interest by the judiciary in the case.

According to PTI, The case will also be reviewed after the police file their formal response in court later in this ongoing dispute.

What is the case?

The matter essentially involves a producer's complaint against actor Kunal Khemu and his father Ravi Khemu regarding unlawful enrichment on agreed arrangements for making a film. The producer has claimed in the complaint that money paid in good faith for a film project, which was not worked upon, nor did the defendants refund it. The details of such transactions and agreements form the basis of these legal filings in court, pending for several years.

Court's notice and Police response

While the latest order from the court has called for the Oshiwara Police to respond to the filings by the producer and explain whether any inquiry or action has been taken till now, this notice does not present an accusation of guilt. It was in continuation of the procedure that needs to be followed to ensure the matter is duly investigated by the authorities and the grievance of the producer is noted in proper detail. Such notices often come before further legal evaluations or possible charges, depending on police reporting and judicial reviews.

Who is Kunal Khemu?

For the unversed, Kunal Khemu is a Bollywood actor born in Mumbai, having grown from performing in Child Artist roles in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. He has played lead roles in films like Go Goa Gone, Lootcase and Bhaag Johnny among others. He was last seen in Netflix series Single Papa.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami dies; actor seen consoling son at funeral | Video