Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law Rakesh Chandra Swami dies; actor seen consoling son at funeral | Video

What was meant to be a joyous New Year’s celebration in Dubai turned into a nightmare for actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife, Neha Swami. The couple had to cut their vacation short and rush back to Mumbai following a sudden medical emergency involving Neha’s father, Rakesh Chandra Swami.

Tragically, after a brave fight in the ICU, Rakesh Chandra Swami passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 73. Arjun was seen consoling their son Ayaan at the funeral. His wife, Neha Swami, was visibly broken. Nia Sharma, a close friend of the couple, arrived at the crematorium to support the bereaved family. Here are the videos:

The news has left the family reeling, especially since the health crisis was entirely unexpected. According to a family member, Rakesh was "fit and fine" and was preparing to sit down for dinner on Monday when he suddenly suffered a stroke. He was immediately rushed to Bellevue Hospital and placed on a ventilator. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he breathed his last a few days later. He is survived by his son, Nishank, and daughter, Neha.

“The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation,” a family member told HT.

For Neha, the loss is immeasurable. She had often spoken publicly about her admiration for her father. On a previous Father’s Day, she shared a touching tribute that now feels even more poignant:

"Happy Father’s Day to my daddy. I’ve always admired the way you loved, led, and protected our family. I always hoped Arjun would learn from you - your strength, your patience, and the way you make fatherhood look like a blessing... A father’s love is the foundation of a family, and yours has shaped who I am and what I seek in the people I love."

Arjun and Neha reached Mumbai on Tuesday and remained by his side at the hospital until the end.

