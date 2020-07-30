Image Source : FRANCE24 Coronavirus recoveries in India top 10,00,000; recovery rate close to 65%

Ten lakh people in India have now defeated coronavirus after getting infected. As per the latest report by MoHFW, the number of recoveries has now crossed the 10,00,000-mark. This puts India's recovery rate at about 65 per cent. About 50 per cent of all of India's recoveries in the last one and a half months have come from 3 state -- Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. These are also the three states with the most number of cases in India.

Delhi has started to show signs that the curve has been flattened in the national capital, while Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra still look to be on an upward trend.

The total number of cases in India is upwards of 15 lakh while the death toll has notched up to 34,193.

Meanwhile, the race for the vaccine continues worldwide. A Russian Pharma company is reportedly planning to roll out a covid vaccine in the next 10 - 12 days, which will be great news for the world reeling from this pandemic.

In India, COVAXIN trials have picked up pace, while the Serum Institute of India has also taken it upon itself to manufacture a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

