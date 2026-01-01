Speeding car hits footpath after losing control at Phoenix Mall in Bengaluru, 7 people injured According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggests it was a case of reckless driving, but an investigation is also underway to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Bengaluru:

At least seven people were injured in a road accident outside Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed there. According to reports, the incident was reported after a speeding car suddenly went out of control and veered onto the footpath, hitting pedestrians.

Speeding car loses control outside Phoenix Mall

Eyewitnesses said the car first lost control and then swerved directly onto the footpath, causing panic at the scene. Following the accident, locals immediately rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

Probe suggests it was a case of reckless driving

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggests it was a case of reckless driving, but an investigation is also underway to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

The police team reached the spot, seized the car, and registered a case against the driver, initiating further legal proceedings.