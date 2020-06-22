Monday, June 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. India sees 14,821 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 4.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India sees 14,821 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 4.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus toll has crossed 4.25 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases 2,37,196 recovered and 13,699 deaths, as per home ministry's figures released on Monday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2020 10:08 IST
coronavirus cases in India, coronavirus deaths in india, statewise list
Image Source : AP

People wearing masks sit on their two-wheelers and pray as they attend a drive-in mass in an open area of Bethel AG Church as part of maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru, India.

India coronavirus toll has crossed 4.25 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases 2,37,196 recovered and 13,699 deaths, as per home ministry's figures released on Monday.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi COVID-19 situation, the third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died in the last 24 hours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted, "CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas."

Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases out of which 33,013 have been cured but 24,558 are still active, while 2,175 people have died due to the pandemic so far. This is third such meeting after the COVID cases in Delhi rose exponentially.

The Delhi Government has decided to ramp up ambulance number to 1,000 in the capital and reserve 60 beds in private hospitals for COVID patients and 450 beds in Burari to be added.

Earlier with the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs, the testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi - testing via Rapid Antigen methodology was started at 193 testing Centres in the national capital.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 37 0 48
Andhra Pradesh 4562 4331 106 8999
Arunachal Pradesh 120 15 0 135
Assam 2019 3360 9 5388
Bihar 1979 5580 53 7612
Chandigarh 84 316 6 406
Chhattisgarh 817 1447 11 2275
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 62 26 0 88
Delhi 24558 33013 2175 59746
Goa 625 129 0 754
Gujarat 6248 19349 1663 27260
Haryana 4918 5557 160 10635
Himachal Pradesh 240 425 8 673
Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3382 82 5956
Jharkhand 656 1406 11 2073
Karnataka 3395 5618 137 9150
Kerala 1490 1661 21 3172
Ladakh 702 134 1 837
Madhya Pradesh 2373 9015 515 11903
Maharashtra 60161 65744 6170 132075
Manipur 591 250 0 841
Meghalaya 10 33 1 44
Mizoram 132 9 0 141
Nagaland 70 141 0 211
Odisha 1426 3720 14 5160
Puducherry 218 140 8 366
Punjab 1275 2700 99 4074
Rajasthan 2984 11597 349 14930
Sikkim 53 25 0 78
Tamil Nadu 25866 32754 757 59377
Telangana 3861 3731 210 7802
Tripura 461 759 1 1221
Uttarakhand 817 1500 27 2344
Uttar Pradesh 6186 10995 550 17731
West Bengal 5093 8297 555 13945
Cases being reassigned to states 7832     7832
Total# 174387 237196 13699 425282

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READGarib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: All about PM Modi's project to provide employment to migrants closer to home

ALSO READ | Lord Jagannath chariot all decked up, SC to hear pleas today on allowing Puri Rath Yatra

 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X