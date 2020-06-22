India sees 14,821 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally crosses 4.25 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP People wearing masks sit on their two-wheelers and pray as they attend a drive-in mass in an open area of Bethel AG Church as part of maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Bengaluru, India.

India coronavirus toll has crossed 4.25 lakh-mark taking confirmed patients tally to 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases 2,37,196 recovered and 13,699 deaths, as per home ministry's figures released on Monday.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi COVID-19 situation, the third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died in the last 24 hours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted, "CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas."

Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases out of which 33,013 have been cured but 24,558 are still active, while 2,175 people have died due to the pandemic so far. This is third such meeting after the COVID cases in Delhi rose exponentially.

The Delhi Government has decided to ramp up ambulance number to 1,000 in the capital and reserve 60 beds in private hospitals for COVID patients and 450 beds in Burari to be added.

Earlier with the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs, the testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi - testing via Rapid Antigen methodology was started at 193 testing Centres in the national capital.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 37 0 48 Andhra Pradesh 4562 4331 106 8999 Arunachal Pradesh 120 15 0 135 Assam 2019 3360 9 5388 Bihar 1979 5580 53 7612 Chandigarh 84 316 6 406 Chhattisgarh 817 1447 11 2275 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 62 26 0 88 Delhi 24558 33013 2175 59746 Goa 625 129 0 754 Gujarat 6248 19349 1663 27260 Haryana 4918 5557 160 10635 Himachal Pradesh 240 425 8 673 Jammu and Kashmir 2492 3382 82 5956 Jharkhand 656 1406 11 2073 Karnataka 3395 5618 137 9150 Kerala 1490 1661 21 3172 Ladakh 702 134 1 837 Madhya Pradesh 2373 9015 515 11903 Maharashtra 60161 65744 6170 132075 Manipur 591 250 0 841 Meghalaya 10 33 1 44 Mizoram 132 9 0 141 Nagaland 70 141 0 211 Odisha 1426 3720 14 5160 Puducherry 218 140 8 366 Punjab 1275 2700 99 4074 Rajasthan 2984 11597 349 14930 Sikkim 53 25 0 78 Tamil Nadu 25866 32754 757 59377 Telangana 3861 3731 210 7802 Tripura 461 759 1 1221 Uttarakhand 817 1500 27 2344 Uttar Pradesh 6186 10995 550 17731 West Bengal 5093 8297 555 13945 Cases being reassigned to states 7832 7832 Total# 174387 237196 13699 425282

