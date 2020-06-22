Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan: All about PM Modi's project to provide employment to migrants closer to home

Image Source : AP Migrant workers get temperature checked before being allowed to board a train tomorrow for hometown, in Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (GKRA) to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for migrant workers returning to villages, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. Launching the scheme, the prime minister said, it focuses on durable rural infrastructure and providing modern facilities like the internet in the villages.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, businesses across sectors were affected which led to the temporary shutdown of the industries, leaving migrants with no jobs. The railways ran several shramik special trains to take them to their native villages during the lockdown period. As lakhs of migrants returned back, the government has initiated Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide employment to them closer to home.

Launching the scheme, PM Modi said, "skill mapping of the rural migrant labour being done to help them work closer home." The government is injecting Rs 50,000 crore worth project to be implemented in a mission mode campaign in 125 days in 116 Districts of 6 States that will generate employment to migrants.

The Abhiyaan was flagged off from village Telihar, Block Beldaur, district Khagaria, Bihar on June 20 (Saturday) through Video-Conference attended by the CMs and Representatives of the 6 Participating States, Various Union Ministers and others.

The Prime Minister inquired from some of the migrants their current state of employment and also whether the various welfare schemes launched during the Lockdown period were available to them.

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to provide access to modern technology in villages

The Prime Minister said that Abhiyan shall also provide modern facilities in rural areas. He said it is of great necessity that high speed and cheap internet be provided in every rural household to help the youth and children.

The Prime Minister said it is the first time that the rural areas are using more internet than the urban areas.

The Prime Minister said that Self-Reliant (AatmaNirbhar) farmers are equally essential for a Self-Reliant India (AatmaNirbhar) Bharat. He said the Government took a major step by removing various shackles of unwanted rules and regulations so that the farmer can freely sell his produce anywhere in the country and connect directly with traders who offer a better price for his produce.

Modi said the farmers are being directly linked to the market and that the Government has provided an investment of Rs 1,00,000 Crore for linkages like cold storage etc.

Abhiyaan to be worked on mission mode

This Abhiyaan of 125 days, will work in mission mode, will involve focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Saturate villages with public infrastructure and create livelihood opportunities viz. Roads, Housing, Anganwadis, Panchayat Bhavans, various livelihood assets and Community Complexes among others. The basket of a wide variety of works will ensure that each migrant worker is able to get an opportunity of employment according to his skill, in the coming 125 days. The Program will also prepare for expansion and development of livelihoods over a longer-term.

List of states, where the Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan will be undertaken

S. No. State Name Districts Aspirational Districts 1 Bihar 32 12 2 Uttar Pradesh 31 5 3 Madhya Pradesh 24 4 4 Rajasthan 22 2 5 Odisha 4 1 6 Jharkhand 3 3 Total Districts 116 27

The government has identified 25 work areas for employment in villages, for the development of various works. These 25 works or projects are related to meet the needs of the villages like rural housing for the poor, Plantations, provision of drinking water through Jal Jeevan mission, Panchayat Bhavans, community toilets, rural mandis, rural roads, other infrastructure like Cattle Sheds, Anganwadi Bhavans etc.

List of 25 works, activities targeted to be taken up on priority under GKRA

S.No. Work/ Activity S.No. Work/ Activity 1 Construction of Community sanitation centre (CSC) 14 Construction of cattle sheds 2 Construction of Gram Panchayat Bhawan 15 Construction of poultry sheds 3 Works under 14th FC funds 16 Construction of Goat Shed 4 Construction of National Highway works 17 Construction of Vermi-compost structures 5 Water conservation & Harvesting works 18 Railway 6 Construction of Wells 19 RURBAN 7 Plantation works 20 PM Kusum 8 Horticulture 21 Bharat Net 9 Construction of Anganwadi Centers 22 CAMPA plantation 10 Construction of rural housing works 23 PM Urja Ganga Project 11 Rural connectivity works 24 KVK training for Livelihoods 12 Solid and liquid waste management works 25 District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) works 13 Construction of farm ponds

