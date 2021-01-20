Image Source : SSC.NIC.IN SSC CHSL 2019: SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam marks to be released today. Check key details

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Marks: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marks of SSC CHSL 2019 today on the official website. Last week, SSC had released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. The SSC will release the marks of all the candidates who had appeared for the CHSL exam.

Candidates who have appeared in the CHSL Tier 1 exam will be able to check their scores by using their registration number and password. The option to check the SSC CHSL marks will be available till February 18.

Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check their SSC CHSL 2019 marks online at ssc.nic.in.

"Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19.01.2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 19.01.2021 to 18.02.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," the official notice.

The final answer keys of the exam will be released on January 21 and will be available till February 20.

SSC CHSL 2019 Marks: How to check

1. Visit the official website-- ssc.nic.in

2. Under the announcement section, look for an active link for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level exam result

3. Enter the registration number and password along with the security key

4. Your SSC CHSL 2019 Marks will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take its print out for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep all the basic details handy before visiting the official website.

The commission had declared the results of the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2019 on January 15, 2021. This year, a total of 44,856 candidates have passed the examination and are eligible to appear for the main exam.

According to updates from SSC, the SSC CHSL Tier-II examination will be held on February 14.\

