Six SRPF jawans found Coronavirus positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli

Six State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have tested positive in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Wednesday. They were recently deployed in Mumbai and were quarantined four days ago after return. Civil Surgeon Dr. Kishor Prasad said: "Two units of SRPF jawans returned from Mumbai after being posted there for 45 days, so it was decided to quarantine them as a precaution. 194 jawans were quarantined at SRPF hospital of Hingoli. Reports of 101 jawans are now available. Out of them 95 are negative and six are positive."

"As per the information I have received, the condition of all six is stable. They will be shifted to Hingoli civil hospital," he added.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Maharashtra rose to 5218 and so far 251 people have lost their lives.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India is nearing 20,000-mark (19,984) including 640 deaths after 50 deaths and 1383 new cases were reported in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's figures on Wednesday.

