Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 640; COVID-19 cases near 20,000-mark. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 640; COVID-19 cases cross 20,000-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases have near 20,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 19,984 including 640 deaths and 3869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Tuesday. Maharashtra is a worst-affected state with 5218 cases and 251 deaths.

Till Tuesday evening, the total confirmed positive cases in the country stood at 18985 including 603 deaths. Though positive cases are rising with an average of 1,000 to 1,100 cases per day, India's doubling rate has seen a declining graph. During the initial days of the lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country was somewhere around 6 to 6.5 per cent but has now declined to 3 to 3.2 per cent.

The nation is under an extended lockdown period that will remain imposed till May 3 after PM Modi announced on April 14 in his televised address to the nation that the situation was not feasible to lift the lockdown if the spread of the virus has to be contained.

The Union Health Ministry has also said that the rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was doubling in the last one week improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 757 96 22 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 35 19 1 Bihar 126 42 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 Delhi 2156 611 47 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2178 139 90 Haryana 254 127 3 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 380 81 5 Jharkhand# 45 0 3 Karnataka 418 129 17 Kerala 427 307 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1552 148 76 Maharashtra 5218 722 251 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 79 24 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 245 39 16 Rajasthan 1659 230 25 Tamil Nadu 1596 635 18 Telengana 928 194 23 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 46 19 0 Uttar Pradesh 1294 140 20 West Bengal 423 73 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 19984* 3870 640 #One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation

