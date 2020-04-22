Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 640; COVID-19 cases near 20,000-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus confirmed cases have near 20,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 19,984 including 640 deaths and 3869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Tuesday. Maharashtra is a worst-affected state with 5218 cases and 251 deaths.
Till Tuesday evening, the total confirmed positive cases in the country stood at 18985 including 603 deaths. Though positive cases are rising with an average of 1,000 to 1,100 cases per day, India's doubling rate has seen a declining graph. During the initial days of the lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country was somewhere around 6 to 6.5 per cent but has now declined to 3 to 3.2 per cent.
The nation is under an extended lockdown period that will remain imposed till May 3 after PM Modi announced on April 14 in his televised address to the nation that the situation was not feasible to lift the lockdown if the spread of the virus has to be contained.
The Union Health Ministry has also said that the rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was doubling in the last one week improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|16
|11
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|757
|96
|22
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|Bihar
|126
|42
|2
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|26
|0
|Delhi
|2156
|611
|47
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|2178
|139
|90
|Haryana
|254
|127
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|39
|16
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|380
|81
|5
|Jharkhand#
|45
|0
|3
|Karnataka
|418
|129
|17
|Kerala
|427
|307
|3
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|1552
|148
|76
|Maharashtra
|5218
|722
|251
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|79
|24
|1
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|Punjab
|245
|39
|16
|Rajasthan
|1659
|230
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|1596
|635
|18
|Telengana
|928
|194
|23
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|Uttarakhand
|46
|19
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|1294
|140
|20
|West Bengal
|423
|73
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|19984*
|3870
|640
|#One case of Jharkhand reassigned to Bihar after reconciliation