Image Source : PTI Terrorists attack CRPF party in Srinagar; area cordoned off

Terrorists on Monday attacked a party of 110 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident was reported from Nowgam in Srinagar. Any injuries or loss of life were not reported in the attack.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off while efforts to nab the attackers are on.

More details awaited...

