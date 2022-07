Follow us on Image Source : ANI Terrorists attack in Srinagar.

Srinagar Terror Incident: At least one police personnel died and two others were injured after terrorists opened fired at a police naka party at Lal Bazar area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted saying, "ASI Mushtaq Ahmad succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tribute to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty. Other two injured personnel are being treated. Further details shall follow."

Latest India News