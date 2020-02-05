J&K: CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar

Image Source : PTI Two terrorists, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar

One CRPF jawan was martyred, while two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The gunbattle was reported from Shalteng area outside Srinagar, where terrorists had opened fire on security forces. According to news agency ANI, the firing was heard from Lawaypora area.

More details into the gunbattle are awaited.

The incident comes nearly a week after terrorists had fired at a team of policemen at Nagrota toll plaza on Jammu outskirts. The incident was reported after cops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at the toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight.

Two explosions were also heard near the Nagrota toll plaza where the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out.

The area was cordoned off following the encounter and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic in view of civilian security.

Also Read | Terrorists open fire at police team at Nagrota toll plaza; Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Also Read | Two terrorists killed during J&K Police encounter in Awantipora