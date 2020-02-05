Wednesday, February 05, 2020
     
J&K: CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists killed during gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar

A gunbattle was reported after terrorists opened fire on security forces in Shalteng area outside Srinagar. At least two terrorists were killed following the encounter, which also claimed the life of a CRPF jawan. 

New Delhi Updated on: February 05, 2020 12:31 IST
Srinagar gunbattle
Image Source : PTI

Two terrorists, one CRPF jawan dead in gunbattle in Shalteng area outside Srinagar

One CRPF jawan was martyred, while two terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The gunbattle was reported from Shalteng area outside Srinagar, where terrorists had opened fire on security forces. According to news agency ANI, the firing was heard from Lawaypora area. 

More details into the gunbattle are awaited. 

The incident comes nearly a week after terrorists had fired at a team of policemen at Nagrota toll plaza on Jammu outskirts. The incident was reported after cops intercepted a Srinagar-bound truck at the toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight. 

Two explosions were also heard near the Nagrota toll plaza where the encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out.

The area was cordoned off following the encounter and the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic in view of civilian security. 

