Image Source : PTI Restrictions imposed on May 31 to continue in Srinagar

Authorities in J&K's Srinagar district announced on Monday that all restrictions those were imposed on May 31 will continue without any relaxation till further orders in the district. Srinagar district has been categorised as red zone along with 8 other districts of J&K. Bandipora and Ganderbal in the Valley and Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri districts have been categorised as orange zone while just two districts Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu division have been put in the green category.

An order issued by the district disaster management office said all restrictions imposed on May 31 will continue to remain in force in Srinagar district till further orders.

The order said restrictions will continue on all non-essential activities and public movement.

People have been advised to strictly adhere to the instructions contained in the order.

This rules out unlocking of most public activities in Srinagar district as had been notified in the union territory by an order issued by the state executive committee for disaster management on Sunday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage