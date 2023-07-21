Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe meets PM Modi at Delhi's Hyderabad House

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/TWITTER Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on the second day of his two-day visit to India.

According to Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, the meeting signals an opportunity to review and lend further momentum to the long-standing India-Sri Lanka ties, as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

Wickremesinghe is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit will reinforce the longstanding friendship between the two countries and explore avenues for enhanced connectivity and mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors.

The duo will also address a press meet at the Hyderabad House later today. The Sri Lankan President will also meet his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan before departing.

On Thursday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan welcomed Wickremesinghe at the airport, while artists performed garba there to welcome the Sri Lankan President.

Bagchi also noted that Wickremesinghe's visit will further boost the multi-prolonged partnership between India and Sri Lanka. It is Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since assuming the office.

Upon arriving in Delhi, Wickremesinghe met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and discussed a wide range of issues.

