Fighting COVID-19: Spitting, urinating at public places in Delhi will now cost you ₹1,000

The New Delhi Municipal Council has urged people not to spit or urinate in public places in Delhi, failing which a fine will be imposed on the violators. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied on those who flout these rules, the council said amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

"There shall not be any spitting/urinating in public places. Persons responsible for any violation of the aforesaid directive shall be punished with a fine of Rs. 1000," the New Delhi Municipal Council said today. The directives also included a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc.

Earlier this week, the Home Ministry had made it clear that the act will be an offence under the Disaster Management Act. According to doctors, droplets expelled into the air through coughing and sneezing transmit the respiratory infection. Spitting could take the tough, little pathogen a longer distance, as when a gutka or pan chewer spews it all out in a stream, aiming at the street corner.

Spitting in public has been an offence under municipal laws in various cities. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 if anyone is caught spitting in public. Similar measures are also in place in Delhi.

The toughest measure so far has been taken by Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the state police warned that coronavirus patients who spit at others will be charged with attempt to murder. If the act leads to the victim contracting coronavirus and then succumbing to the disease, expect a murder charge, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi made clear.

Mardi was apparently referring to spitting as a deliberate act, meant to cause serious harm.

(With PTI inputs)

