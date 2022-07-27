SpiceJet asked to operate just with 50 pc of approved flights following multiple snags

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SpiceJet asked to operate just with 50 pc flights

SpiceJet news: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered SpiceJet to operate with just 50 per cent of approved flights for 8 weeks following multiple snags.

Meanwhile, the Aviation regulator had conducted 53 spot checks on 48 SpiceJet aircraft between July 9 and July 13 and it did not find any major safety violations. Just three days after issuing the notice, the regulator started conducting spot checks on SpiceJet planes, Singh stated. The spot checks were completed on July 13.

SpiceJet planes were involved in at least eight technical malfunction incidents in the 18-day period starting June 19, following which the DGCA had on July 6 issued a show-cause notice to the airline, stating that "poor internal safety oversight" and "inadequate maintenance actions" have resulted in degradation of safety margins.

