SpiceJet flight from Mumbai makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport The flight landed safely, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 11:38 pm, according to Kolkata Airport officials.

Kolkata:

A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Sunday night after reporting a failure in one of its engines, said officials. According to airport officials, the SpiceJet flight, which departed from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, was approaching Kolkata when the pilot reported a malfunction in one of the aircraft's engines.

Flight landed safely

Upon detecting the issue, the pilot immediately alerted Kolkata airport authorities. The flight SG670, carrying passengers from Mumbai to Kolkata, landed safely, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 11:38 pm.

The airport officials said that the airport's emergency response team, comprising fire tenders, ambulances, and medical personnel, was promptly deployed and remained on standby for any contingency.

IndiGo Kolkata-Srinagar flight makes emergency landing

Last month, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi due to a fuel leak. The Indigo flight 6E-6961 was carrying 166 passengers and crew.

All 166 passengers on board were safe and were accommodated in the arrivals hall while the technical team is inspecting and repairing the aircraft. The flight is expected to resume to its destination once the necessary repairs are completed.

