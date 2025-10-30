Nirmala Sitharaman's flight makes emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri Administrative officials said that if weather conditions improve by Friday morning, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to continue her planned trip to Bhutan.

Siliguri:

A flight carrying Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Bhutan made an emergency landing on Thursday (October 30) due to adverse weather conditions. The minister, who was en route to Thimphu for an official visit, will spend the night in Siliguri after the aircraft was forced to land at Bagdogra Airport following heavy rains and low pressure in the region.

Emergency landing at Bagdogra Airport

According to sources, the minister’s plane encountered severe turbulence shortly after takeoff, triggered by rough weather and reduced visibility over the Himalayan route. The pilot diverted the flight to Bagdogra Airport as a precautionary measure. Airport authorities promptly implemented emergency protocols, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew on board.

Officials confirmed that Sitharaman is safe, and her travel schedule has been temporarily revised in view of the inclement weather affecting flight operations in the eastern sector.

Overnight stay in Siliguri

As conditions did not improve by evening, the Finance Minister decided to stay overnight in Siliguri. Hotel arrangements were made under tight security cover with assistance from local administration and security agencies.

According to administrative officials, if weather conditions stabilise by Friday morning, Sitharaman will resume her journey to Bhutan as scheduled. Her visit is part of a bilateral engagement focused on strengthening economic cooperation and reviewing progress under various India-Bhutan partnership programs.

Weather disruptions across the region

Meteorological agencies have reported widespread rain and low-pressure conditions over parts of North Bengal and adjoining areas, leading to temporary disruptions in flight operations. Several routes to Bhutan and Northeast India have been affected due to thick cloud cover and atmospheric instability.

The Finance Ministry is monitoring the situation and expected to issue an updated itinerary after an assessment of weather conditions early Friday (October 31).

Sitharaman’s Bhutan visit to strengthen bilateral ties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s official visit to Bhutan aims to deepen economic, cultural, and developmental cooperation between the two nations. On the first day of her tour, she is scheduled to visit the historic Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, established in 1765 and home to more than a hundred monks engaged in advanced Buddhist studies.

Sitharaman will also review several India-supported projects, including the Kurichhu Hydropower Plant Dam and Powerhouse, the Gyalsung Academy, the Sangchen Choekhor Monastery, and the Punakha Dzong. These initiatives highlight India’s continued partnership in Bhutan’s developmental journey.

High-level meetings to boost cooperation

During her visit, Sitharaman will meet His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay. She will also hold a bilateral discussion with Bhutan’s Finance Minister, Lekey Dorji, focusing on expanding India-Bhutan economic and financial collaboration.

The two sides are expected to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in hydropower, digital payments, tourism, and sustainable development.

Promoting digital and cultural linkages

In a symbolic step toward advancing digital connectivity, Sitharaman will visit the Cottage and Small Industries (CSI) Market, where she will witness a live transaction using India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The demonstration marks a growing financial integration between the two countries.

Her itinerary will conclude with a visit to the Punakha Dzong, Bhutan’s second-oldest and one of its most revered monasteries. On her way there, Sitharaman will interact with local farmers to gain insights into their agricultural practices, challenges, and prospects for collaboration in the agri-sector.