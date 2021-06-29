Speeding car runs over five in Ahmedabad, one killed

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A speeding rammed into a bike and then ran over five pavement dwellers late on Monday night in Ahmedabad.

A speeding rammed into a bike and then ran over five pavement dwellers late on Monday night in Ahmedabad. The driver's identity is yet to be ascertained.

A woman, identified as Santuben Babubhai (38), was killed, while her husband Babubhai and two children were injured and rushed to a hospital for treatment, traffic police sub-inspector B B Vaghela said.



"The victims were daily wagers from Gujarat's Dahod district. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The car driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. We are trying to nab the car driver," Vaghela said.

The five people belonged to one family. While the wife got killed in the accident, her husband and kids sustained serious injuries. After the incident, which took place around 12.30 am, the car driver fled leaving the vehicle behind, a traffic police official said.

The car driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle ran over the family of daily wagers sleeping on a footpath between Shivranjani and Nehru Nagar localities in Ahmedabad, and also hit a two-wheeler parked there, he said.

Police said that the speeding car rammed into a parked motorbike on the footpath. An investigation is underway to nab the driver.

Latest India News