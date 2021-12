Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, @NIRNAYKAPOOR Speeding car crashes onto ramp of a shopping complex.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man died on the spot after his speeding car crashed onto a fence of a shopping complex in Surat, Gujarat. The collision was so impactful that the driver couldn't survive.

The entire accident was caught on camera. The video shows how the speeding car lost control while it was raining during the nighttime. The car is seen coming at a high speed as it crosses an intersection, loses its control and slams onto a fence.

