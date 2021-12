Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy personnel display their skills during Navy Week 2021

The Indian Navy marine commandos displayed breathtaking skills at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Thursday as part of this year's Navy week celebrations.

In the background of an aesthetic sunset, the Navy marine commandos were seen doing impossible stunts as they were suspended from a moving helicopter, holding a rope, and holding smoke bombs. The rope had the Indian flag attached to it.

