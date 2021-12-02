Video | Passengers and security officials push stranded airplane off runway in Nepal

Follow us on Passengers pushed the stranded twin otter aircraft belonging to Tara Air off the runway.

A video has recently surfaced online where a group of people are seen pushing a stranded airplane off the runway. The incident happened at the Bajura Airport, Kolti in Nepal.

The passengers and security personnel were seen pushing the stranded twin otter aircraft belonging to Tara Air off the runway.

The airport staff got into this unusual situation after the plane's rear tyre burst while landing at the airport. The plane was unable to move off the runway after the incident. This further caused delays in landing of other airplanes.

The incident has caught everyone's attention online and a lot of people are sharing the video which has now gone viral on social media.

