Image Source : PTI Northern Railway cancels 6 special trains due to low occupancy, other reasons

The Northern Railway has cancelled at least six special trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons. Earlier on Tuesday, the Eastern Railways discontinued at least 10 special trains till further notice due to "poor patronisation".

According to the Northern Railway, 02287 Sealdah-Bikaner Jn. Duronto Special will not operate May 23 onward while 02288 Bikaner Jn-Sealdah Duronto Special won't function from May 25 till further notice.

05203 Barauni Jn-Lucknow Express Special will be suspended from May 22 while 05204 Lucknow-Barauni Jn. Express Special will not operate from May 23.

05269 Muzaffarpur-Ahmedabad Express Special will not function May 27 onward and 05270 Ahmedabad-Muzaffarpur Express Special will be cancelled from May 29.

ALSO READ | Eastern Railways discontinues 10 Special Trains due to 'poor patronisation

Latest India News