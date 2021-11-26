South Africa Covid variant: All about new variant B.1.1.529 that has put India on alert

Follow us on Image Source : AP A sealed coffin containing the remains of a COVID-19 victim is stored in a refrigerated container in Johannesburg.

Highlights The detection of the new Covid variant has put many countries, including India, on high alert

UK, Germany and Italy bans travel from South Africa to contain spread of new Covid variant

The new variant has not been found in India so far

New South African Covid Variant: Amid COVID-19 third wave scare, a new variant of novel coronavirus has been detected in South Africa. The detection of the new Covid variant has put many countries, including India, on high alert. Hours after the announcement, the Centre issued an advisory to states, UTs for international travellers from specified countries.

The Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

United Kingdom, Germany and Italy have also banned travel from South Africa to contain the spread of new Covid variant. France too has suspended all flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours

New Covid Variant - B.1.1.529

It's unclear from where the new variant classed as B.1.1.529 actually arose, but it was first detected by scientists in South Africa. A newly identified COVID-19 variant --- B.1.1.529 --- is causing an increase in new COVID-19 infections in South Africa. The country recorded its 22 cases following genomic sequencing collaborations. The new variant has also been detected in neighbouring Botswana and as far away as Hong Kong. However, the new variant has not been found in India so far.

Scientists, the world over will be watching the new variant for signs of gaining momentum or spreading more widely and rapidly. The high number of spike mutations are concerning from the point of view of both higher transmissibility and immune evasion.

Indian-origin professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University, Ravi Gupta, told The Guardian newspaper that work in his laboratory found that two of the mutations on B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition.

How did this new Covid variant arise?

The coronavirus mutates as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying genetic changes, often just die out. Scientists monitor COVID-19 sequences for mutations that could make the disease more transmissible or deadly, but they cannot determine that simply by looking at the virus.

They must compare the pattern of disease in outbreaks to the genetic sequences and sorting out whether there is an actual connection can take time.

Some scientists have speculated that the new variant arose in an immune-compromised patient because of the large number of mutations.

Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the variant “may have evolved in someone who was infected but could then not clear the virus, giving the virus the chance to genetically evolve," in a scenario similar to how experts think the alpha variant — which was first identified in England — also emerged.

WHO meeting on new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a special meeting to flesh out information about a worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in South Africa. Though a top expert says its impact on COVID-19 vaccines may not be known for weeks.

The group could decide if it's a “variant of concern” — the most worrying type, like the well-known delta variant — or a “variant of interest," and whether to use a Greek letter to classify it.

What happens next?

The World Health Organization has convened a technical group of experts to assess the South African data and to decide whether the new variant warrants being designated a variant of interest or a variant of concern.

Variants of interest — which currently include the mu and lambda variants — have genetic changes known to affect things like transmissibility and disease severity and have been identified to cause significant clusters in multiple countries.

Variants of concern — which include alpha, beta and delta — have shown they can spread more easily, cause more serious disease or make current tools like vaccines less effective.

To date, the delta variant remains by far the most transmissible form of COVID; it accounts for more than 99 per cent of sequences shared with the world's biggest public database.

