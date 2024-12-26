Mahatma Gandhi's legacy under threat: Sonia Gandhi slams BJP at Congress meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sonia Gandhi

CWC meeting: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused those in power in New Delhi of undermining the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. She said his legacy is under threat from those in power in Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them.

In her message read out at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the BJP and the RSS, and called for fighting the forces which she claimed had created a toxic atmosphere that led to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.

'Mahatma Gandhi will continue to be fundamental source of inspiration'

Sonia Gandhi, who was unable to attend the meeting due to travel constraints, said that Mahatma Gandhi's appointment as Congress president marked a pivotal moment for both the party and the Indian Independence movement. "It was a transformational milestone in our country's history. Today, we rededicate ourselves to preserve, protect and promote the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. He has been and will continue to be the fundamental source of our inspiration," she said.

"It was he who moulded and guided all our remarkable galaxy of leaders of that generation. His legacy is under threat from those in power in New Delhi and the ideologies and institutions that have nurtured them," she said in her message.

"These organisations never fought for our freedom. They opposed Mahatma Gandhi bitterly. They created a toxic atmosphere that led to his assassination. They glorify his killers," Sonia Gandhi said.

'Individually and collectively move forward...'

The former Congress president remarked that Gandhian institutions throughout the country are facing an assault and emphasized that it is appropriate for the meeting to be named 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak'. "It is now our sacred duty to renew our resolve to confront these forces with all the might at our command and with uncompromising determination," she said.

"I am sure that the issue of strengthening our organization further to face the challenges it confronts will also come up today. Our great organization with such a glorious history has, time and again demonstrated its resilience. Let us individually and collectively move forward from this meeting firm in our resolve to meet the many challenges our party faces with a renewed sense of urgency and a refreshed sense of purpose," she said.

The CPP chairperson regretted that she was unable to be present at the "historic occasion". "The 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held exactly a hundred years ago at this very location. It is, therefore, only appropriate that you are assembled at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar," she said in her message to the Congress leaders present at the extended CWC meeting.

