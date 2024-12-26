BJP accuses Congress of using 'distorted' map of India at CWC meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi

Follow us on Image Source : BJP(X) BJP accuses Congress of using distorted map of India in CWC meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (December 26) alleged that the Congress party, ahead of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Karnataka's Belagavi, put up welcome banners with a distorted map of India, and asked the party whether it is following a signal from anti-India forces like US-based billionaire investor George Soros.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi today accused the Congress of using distorted Indian maps at the Belagavi convention. Trivedi made these accusations citing a social media post of 'BJP4Karnataka', the Karnataka state wing of BJP.

BJP charge came after its Karnataka unit posted on X pictures of a banner and a welcome flex allegedly put up by the Congress in Karnataka ahead of its working committee meeting.

The social media post from 'BJP4Karnataka' reads, "@INCKarnataka, has shown utter disrespect for India's sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!"

Congress trying to break India: Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi stated that this incident has cleared that the Congress has connections with the powers that are trying to break India.

"Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed his pain over the incident, saying that when the nation is observing Veer Bal Divas, Congress is using "distorted maps" which "aches hearts."

"...Today our nation is observing Veer Bal Divas...but at this moment, another picture comes up which aches our hearts. BJP Karnataka has posted a tweet in which it can be seen that in the event organised by Congress in Belagavi, the Indian Map they have put up, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are not there.... they have done similar things in the past as well... The important thing is that they have put this with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. So, I want to express my pain...it has become clear that Congress has connections with the powers that are trying to break India," Trivedi said.

"Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin appear to be missing from the map used by the Congress. The important thing is that it (the map) has been used with Mahatma Gandhi's picture," BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"Why is India's map being shown after removing different parts of the country? Is it just a coincidence or part of a systematic anti-India experiment? At whose behest is this happening?" Trivedi asked, adding, "Is there a signal coming from some Soros secret service or from other anti-India forces based abroad with whom you always get along well?" The BJP leader alleged that the Congress's "nexus" with such forces that dream of disintegrating India has become "absolutely clear", with the party using a "distorted" map of the country.

Such elements will never succeed in achieving their goal: BJP MP

"I want to assure everyone that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is alert about all such forces. We are fully confident that the people of the country are equally alert and keeping an eye on such forces," Trivedi said, adding that such elements will never succeed in achieving their goal.

No anti-India force can halt the country's progress and growing strength, he asserted.

Shehzad Poonawalla reacts to Congress placed distorted Indian maps

Earlier today, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress has placed distorted Indian maps at the Belagavi session. Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that it shows 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress. He further stated that this is an attack on the sovereignty and unity of India.

"This is the 'Bharat todo, tukde-tukde' mindset of Congress, the manner in which they have put up distorted maps at the Belagavi event where they are showing J&K to be part of Pakistan and of China, this has something Congress has done time and time again... Rahul Gandhi stood with Ilan Omar who wants Kashmir to be part of Pakistan. Sonia Gandhi is co-President of an organization which says Kashmir should be given away to Pakistan. The manner in which they opposed the removal of 370 and they spoke in the same tune as Pakistan... Singing to Pakistan's tunes and handing over J&K to Pakistan has been agenda of Congress and today that mindset has been exposed once again. This is an attack on the sovereignty and unity of India. Congress party neither stands with Samvidhan nor does it stand with Bharat Jodo..." Poonawala told media.

CWC meet in Karnataka

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party.

Congress reacts on BJP allegations

Congress leader Srinivas BV responded fiercely, saying, "This controversy has been created by the BJP and RSS (the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ruling party's ideological mentor). They have a problem with this celebration of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as President of the All India Congress Committee... and taking historic decisions to bring reform. They are spreading lies."

A meeting of the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway in Belagavi on Thursday.