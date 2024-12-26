AAP lodges complaint against BJP leaders for distributing cash to voters in Kejriwal’s constituency

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB AAP MP Sanjay Singh along with others reaches ED office to file a complaint against BJP leaders.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday arrived at the ED office to file a complaint against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the sitting MLA.

"Senior leader Sanjay Singh will be going to the ED office today around 4 pm and submit a complaint against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Sirsa," the AAP had earlier in the day said.

Several AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, had conducted a press conference and levelled allegations against Verma for distributing cash at his official residence, 20 Windsor Place.

Atishi had claimed that several reporters captured video evidence of the incident, which allegedly showed women leaving the premises with BJP pamphlets bearing photos of Parvesh Verma and other senior BJP leaders along with envelopes containing cash.

Earlier in the day, a criminal complaint was filed against BJP leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma at New Delhi's Bara Khamba Police station for allegedly distributing cash to influence voters for the upcoming assembly elections.

The complaint alleged the former Lok Sabha MP of offering bribes to voters to influence votes ahead of the Delhi assembly election.

The complaint further alleged that the action by BJP leader 'degrades' the political environment and 'jeopardises' the level playing field.

"Member of Parliament, Bharatiya Janta Party and other unknown persons for committing the offences of bribery with the mala fide intent to give gratification with the object to induce in view of exercising electoral rights and gaining undue influence by making a false document with the intent to cause it to be believed as a genuine document with the intent to support the claim by inducing the general public under Sections 170, 318, 335, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the complaint reads.

It said that the bribing of voters ndangers the democratic and social fabric of our society. "The Complainant is preferring the present Complaint on the basis of media reports against the above-named Accused person for having committed the offences of offering gratification with the object to induce in view of exercising electoral right and gaining undue influence by making a false document with the intent to causing it to be believed as a genuine document offering cash as gratification not only degrade the political environment and jeopardizes the level playing field but is also against the mandate of law by using a created false and fabricated documents with the ill intent to provide gratification and gain undue benefit with the intent to support the claim which endangers the democratic and social fabric of our society in conspiracy with other accused persons and in a pre-planned manner," it added.