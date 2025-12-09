Sonia Gandhi gets notice from Rouse Avenue Court over voter list inclusion before citizenship claims The case stems from allegataions that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the voter list, three years before she got Indian citizenship.

New Delhi:

A petition seeking the registration of a case against former Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi has prompted the Rouse Avenue Court to issue notices to both Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police.

A Delhi-based lawyer has challenged the magistrate court order that had clearly refused to direct the filing of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. The petition alleges that her name was added to the voter list three years before she acquired Indian citizenship.

Notice from Rouse Avenue Court

The notice has been issued in a revision petition concerning allegations that her name was included in the voter roll without holding Indian citizenship. The court has sought replies from Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6 2026. The revision petition has been filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi.

What is the case about

The allegation states that Sonia Gandhi’s name appeared in the 1980 voter list, while she officially became an Indian citizen on April 30 1983. The petition questions how her name could have been included in the 1980 electoral roll when she had not yet acquired citizenship.

The petition also claims that her name was deleted from the voter roll in 1982. It asks what documents were submitted to include her name in the voter list in 1980 and whether any forged or incorrect papers were used.

The magistrate court had dismissed the petition in September 2025, and the present revision petition has been filed against that decision.

