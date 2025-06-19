Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital after four-day treatment for abdominal infection Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had been under medical care since June 15 for an abdominal infection. She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis, as per a doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, after receiving treatment for a stomach-related ailment. The 78-year-old senior leader had been admitted on June 15 following complaints linked to an abdominal infection, the hospital confirmed. Over the past four days, Gandhi remained under close medical observation.

Doctors overseeing her care noted stable improvement, leading to her release. Her son and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had arrived at the hospital to escort her home. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi's condition is now stable. "She has been discharged and will continue to receive treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.

Senior doctors involved in her care, including Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, said she responded well to the treatment. "She was admitted for an abdominal infection, which has been managed with medications. Her condition has improved, and she will be closely monitored as an outpatient," the doctors stated in a release. She was admitted to the hospital's gastroenterology department last Sunday.

Earlier on June 7 too, the Congress leader also went to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal's Shimla, being brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Sonia Gandhi has faced a series of health-related events in recent years. A few months ago, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a stomach-related issue. Her February hospitalisation lasted one day, during which she was under the supervision of a gastroenterology specialist.

Earlier, in September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up, a visit that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during that trip.

As a result of her US visit, she missed a significant portion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022. Notably, just before her departure, she had overseen a major organisational restructuring within the Congress party. News of her international medical trip was confirmed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who expressed gratitude on social media for the public’s concern and well-wishes.

