Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after health deteriorates

New Delhi:

Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after her health condition reportedly worsened on Sunday (June 15). Sources indicate that a team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition. However, no official medical bulletin has been released by the hospital yet.

Party members and supporters have expressed concern and are hoping for her swift recovery.

Gandhi was discharged after routine check-up in Shimla

Earlier on June 7, she was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a routine medical check-up. The senior Congress leader was later discharged after her medical examination.

This is not the first time in recent months that Gandhi has undergone medical attention. In February, she was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for stomach-related issues.

Sonia Gandhi's health history

Sonia Gandhi has faced a series of health-related events in recent years. A few months ago, she was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for a stomach-related issue. Her February hospitalisation lasted one day, during which she was under the supervision of a gastroenterology specialist.

Earlier, in September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up, a visit that had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was accompanied by her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during that trip.

As a result of her US visit, she missed a significant portion of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022. Notably, just before her departure, she had overseen a major organisational restructuring within the Congress party.

News of her international medical trip was confirmed by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who expressed gratitude on social media for the public’s concern and well-wishes.