Postcards from India: It's snowy

Image Source : PTI Gulmarg: People walk on a road after the seasons first snowfall at Gulmarg of Baramulla District of North Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Authorities in the Valley issued an avalanche warning in four districts of the valley as the higher reaches of the union territory received moderate to heavy snowfall, while the plains were lashed by rains.

Several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were wrapped in thick white sheets of snow, with many tourist destinations like Kufri, Manali and Auli receiving the season’s first snowfall. Heavy snowfall and landslides in the Union Territory forced closure of the important Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban and authorities in Kashmir have issued an avalanche warning for four districts -- Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ganderbal. The Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand closed for the winters amid heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the state.

Himachal Pradesh's tourist hotspots Kufri and Manali also received the first snowfall of the season on Monday. Kufri in Shimla district received 7 cm snowfall whereas Manali in Kullu district received 2 cm. Sangla recoded 25 cm snowfall, Gondla 20 cm, Khadrala 18 cm, Kalpa 5.6 cm and Keylong 4 cm. Besides, several other areas of the state including its capital Shimla experienced 21.6 mm rainfall. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at minus 3 degrees Celsius.

