Smriti Irani in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Can't spare time for Saas-Bahu, since I am busy with Maa-Beta'

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, a trenchant critic of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has said that she is unable to spare time for 'Saas-Bahu', because she is presently busy with 'Maa-Beta', an oblique reference to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

She said this while replying to a question from Rajat Sharma in the "Aap Ki Adalat" show.

Rajat Sharma asked her: "Smriti Ji, people still miss you badly as Tulsi who ruled their hearts for eight years on TV. Do you also miss that?"

Smriti Irani replied: "Rajat Ji, Maa-Bete se fursat nahin milti, Isliye Saas-Bahu ke liye waqt nahin milta (I am busy with Maa-Beta, I don't have time for Saar-Bahu). I think there are few people who, by the grace of God, rise like this, who were born in a family that had barely Rs 200, and when she is born as a daughter, it is said, it is written in her destiny that she'd be married off, she won't be able to do anything in life. Such a girl made her contribution to the nation's politics and media. I will not say this with arrogance, but I will say it's the pride of every daughter, that whenever daughters of India face challenges, such girls from common families show their true spirit and talent. They have that courage. Somewhere even God is also kind to them."

Smriti Irani played the pivotal character of Tulsi in the TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that ruled the TV entertainment charts from 2000 till 2008, when the serial went off the air. The serial was woven around a wealthy Gujarati Virani family and Smriti Irani played the role of an ideal daughter-in-law in that serial, before she joined politics.

