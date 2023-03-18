Smriti Irani's challenge to Rahul Gandhi in Aap Ki Adalat: 'First reply to my 5 questions about Adani'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Smriti Irani during Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Union Minister Smriti Irani has challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reply to five questions about the Adani group before demanding a JPC probe. She was answering questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma during his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.



Smriti Irani said: "Modi is silent because he is the Pradhan Sewak. He has to gulp poison every day. As far as Adani is concerned, if you meet Rahul Gandhi, ask him these five questions. Question No.1- When her mother was party chief during UPA rule, did the then government extend Rs 72,000 crore loan to Adani? Question No. 2- Did Gehlot (Rajasthan CM) , with the blessings of Rahul, sign a Rs 60,000 crore industrial package with Adani? Question No. 3- Did Adani group get special assistance and cooperation for coal mines in Chhattisgarh during Congress rule? Question No.4 - Was Dr Manmohan Singh finance minister, when the then Gujarat CM Chimanbhai Patel gave Adani land in Gujarat for building port? Question No.5 - When Rajiv Gandhi was PM, was the new Exim Policy announced in 1985 and Adani Trading House was set up? ...Let Rahul answer these five questions first."



The Union Minister lashed out at Congress and Rahul Gandhi for making personal attacks on Prime Minister Modi and his parents.



She said: "One Congress leader said in Punjab that Adani-Ambani is only 'bahaana'(excuse), the main target is: finish off Modi. Rahul Gandhi did not object. Congress leaders sat near an aeroplane at Delhi airport and shouted slogans 'Modi, teri qabr khudegi'. They want to see the power of democracy, and on the other hand, their own people from Congress are openly giving threats to kill the Prime Minister. And our Pradhan Sewak smilingly carries on with his work. Does anybody make fun of the Prime Minister's dead mother and father? What did some Congressmen do when Modiji's mother passed away at the age of 100? I want to ask youths sitting here (in this show), what will you do if anybody abuses your mom and dad? Will you remain silent? But Modiji remained silent, because he is the Pradhan Sevak. He has to drink every drop of poison daily. "



Smriti Irani says, Rahul must apologize for insulting India on foreign shores. She said: "Why should the Indian taxpayers pay for Rahul's or Congress' mistakes? He lied, and insulted India in foreign land. He invited foreign powers to intervene. India is today the world's 5th largest economy and has a bright future ahead. Rahul Gandhi attacked us in London. We can fight among ourselves inside Parliament, but he attacked the future of our young generation. Why is India not facing economic sanctions, that is their sore point (dukhti rag)? If any foreign power criticizes India and attacks our economy, the dreams of our youths get darkened. This is an attack not only on our country, on Modi, it is an attack on our young generation. Do you think our youths will sit silent and watch this tamaasha (spectacle)?"



Rajat Sharma: But Parliament is not being allowed to run?

Smriti Irani: "We are allowing it to run. Why don't they apologize? Parliament is a gathering of MPs, but the tricolour flag of Hindustan flutters above. Millions of Indians gave their life for this flag."



Rajat Sharma: But Rahul says, he is not being allowed to speak in universities here, in Parliament?

Smriti Irani: If you look at the Parliament proceedings, Gandhi family has sent a representative to Parliament who publicly said, "Chaar-Chhah Maaro" (Kill four or six) Everybody has watched this. They stood on chairs, and threw books and papers at the Vice-President's chair. The Speaker is not our speaker, not the BJP's speaker, he is the Speaker of the House of People. We the representatives are the servants of the people. If they throw papers in the face of Speaker, on the directions of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Ji, will the people of India accept it?"



Rajat Sharma: But they say, we are not allowed to speak in Parliament, our mikes are muted?

Smriti Irani: How can the mikes be muted? Those who saw Rahul's press conference, was he able to speak alone? He needs an assistant to speak. Go through what he said. He said, 'unfortunately I am a member of Parliament'. Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai."



Smriti Irani alleged how Gandhi family had neglected Amethi constituency for 40 years. She said, "I will make Rahul Gandhi rub his nose at the feet of people of Amethi".



She said: "Eight years ago, they used to say 'Smriti Who"? With the blessings of God, the same Smriti, about whom they used to make indecent remarks and refused to accept her as a personality, has now become a headache for them. They entire army is after a small MP from Amethi. That is their sore point (dukhti rag). I demolished their 40-year-old empire in Amethi. The person who they were extolling as the uncrowned king of their political legacy, is now walking the streets. I dared to challenge them and I am ready to face punishment. During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, I had said in 'Aap Ki Adalat' that if I have to pay the price with Congress hooligans going after me, I am ready to accept the challenge. Rahul Ji has insulted the people of Amethi when he was the MP. He did not allow Amethi to progress. Agar maine Amethi ke logon ke pairon par naak na ragadwayi, toh Mera Naam Smriti Irani nahin."

Latest India News