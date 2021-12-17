'First denounce, bring him to justice': Smriti Irani chides Congress over Karnataka MLA's 'enjoy rape' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani

Highlights Karnataka Congress leader's remarks on rape should be condemned, said Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

She demanded that the concerned political party should first bring the person to justice

Irani's remarks came a day after Cong MLA Ramesh Kumar said that "when rape is inevitable enjoy"

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Friday said that the remarks of Karnataka Congress leader on rape should be condemned and she demanded that the political party concerned should first bring the person to justice.

Irani's remarks in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests during the Question Hour came a day after Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar said in the Karnataka Assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy".

Opposition members, including from the Congress, have been protesting in the Lok Sabha demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that happened in Uttar Pradesh in October.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Ramesh Kumar says in assembly: "enjoy when rape is inevitable"

On Friday, when Irani was responding to supplementaries, some protesting members sought to block her view by standing in front of her seat and displaying placards.

Amid the ruckus, Irani said she was being blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards on their hands and that if they truly believe in serving the needs of poor women and children in the country, then she should be allowed to speak.

Without mentioning the party's name, Irani said those gentlemen who belong especially to a particular party, one of their representatives on Thursday made remarks about women which need to be condemned by every public representative in Karnataka.

ALSO READ: Karnataka: NGO files complaint against Cong MLA KR Ramesh for 'rape' remark

"If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who said that if you are raped, as a woman in the country you should enjoy it. Those men who stand in this Well today, go back to your political organisation and first bring to justice such a man, then we will see who speaks for women and children in this country," the minister said.

"It is extremely shameful that inside Vidhan Sabha, a Congress leader has given a shameful statement about women that 'one should enjoy while a woman gets raped'. Congress should first suspend their leader before talking about women empowerment and raising slogans like "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon" in Uttar Pradesh," Smriti Irani added.

(With agency inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Will choose my words carefully': Karnataka Congress MLA apologises for 'enjoy rape' remark

Latest India News