Karnataka detects 5 more Omicron cases, says State Health Minister

At least 5 more cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid 19 were detected in Karnataka today, said State Health Minister Sudhakar K via Twitter. Of the five new cases, one was a 19-year-old returnee from the UK, a 36 yr old returnee from Delhi, a 70 yr old returnee from Delhi, a 52 yr old returnee from Nigeria, and a 33 yr old returnee from South Africa.

Of the new cases, four are male and one is female. Three of them are international returnees, while the other two returned from Delhi to Karnataka.

