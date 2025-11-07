Six Himachal Congress leaders summoned to Delhi today; new state chief likely in 10 days, says CM Sukhu The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has remained largely defunct since November 6, 2024, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the state, district, and block units as part of an organisational overhaul.

The whole process to appoint a new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president has gathered pace as six key party leaders have been summoned to Delhi to meet the party high command on Friday. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday confirmed that the new state Congress chief will be appointed within the next 10 days.

Expansion of party organisation to be done in 10 days

"The expansion of the party organisation will be completed within five to 10 days. A new state party president will be announced within ten days," Sukhu told reporters in Shimla.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has remained largely defunct since November 6, 2024, when Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the state, district, and block units as part of an organisational overhaul. The Congress workers and leaders in the state have been vocal about the delay in reconstitution of the state units, especially when the panchayat elections could be around the corner -- if road connectivity is restored in the monsoon disaster aftermath.

Pratibha Singh’s tenure ended in April 2025

While Pratibha Singh was retained as state president, her tenure formally ended in April this year, leaving the state unit in limbo for months.

However, party sources told ANI that the six leaders called to Delhi include Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, and Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar.

The meeting, convened by Kharge at the behest of Rahul Gandhi, will begin with a joint interaction followed by one-on-one discussions before the final decision is made.

Here’s what CM Sukhu said on party’s state leadership

Chief Minister Sukhu is learnt to have conveyed to the party leadership that if a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader is to be considered for the post, their selection should be prioritised. Alternatively, if a cabinet minister is chosen, the views of the state cabinet should be taken into account. "No name has been proposed from my side," Sukhu clarified when asked about his preferences.

Even as the Congress reiterates its 'one man, one post' policy, the leadership faces a key decision--whether a sitting minister can also hold the position of PCC chief. The party is also reportedly considering appointing three working presidents alongside the new chief to ensure regional and caste balance within the organisation.

