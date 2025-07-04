Kangana's late post on Himachal flash flood draws flak from Jairam Thakur, Congress reacts Kangana Ranaut in another post on X said, “I am on my way to Himachal Pradesh, I will be visiting the affected areas soon. Please be rest assured I stand with Himachal Pradesh in every situation.”

A late statement by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on her parliamentary constituency flash flood-hit Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and her party colleague's displeasure over it has given the ruling Congress a chance for criticism.

Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut’s remarks

"I do not wish to comment on those who do not care," was the response of Jairam Thakur, BJP leader and leader of opposition in state assembly.

When he was asked during a press briefing why Ranaut hadn't commented on the flood situation in Mandi, he said, "I do not wish to comment on those who do not care".

"I do not know, and I do not wish to comment on it. We are here to live and die for those who care. I do not wish to comment on those who do not care," the former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said yesterday.

Kangana issues clarification

Soon after this, Kangana took the cue and posted a clarification on her X handle, claiming she was advised by Thakur himself not to visit the region "until the connectivity to the affected areas is restored".

"It is heartbreaking to see massive flood devastation in Himachal almost every year now. I tried reaching to flood-affected areas in Seraj and other areas in Mandi, but was advised by the respected leader of opposition Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji, to wait until the connectivity and reach to the affected areas are restored," she wrote on X.

Here's what Congress said

Taking chance of the situation, Congress shared a video of Thakur’s remarks and said on X, “MP Kangana Ranaut does not care about the people of Mandi. These are not our words, but those of former Himachal Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur."

Earlier on Friday, several houses were damaged and vehicles were washed away due to the cloudbursts and heavy rainfall in the state over the last 24 hours.A local whose house has been damaged following a cloudburst said, "Everything got washed away after a cloudburst. We are staying at our relatives' house."

At least 37 people have died and Rs 400 crore worth of property was damaged as torrential rains disrupted life across Himachal Pradesh, according to the state Disaster Management Authority.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for the state until July 7.

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and the Revenue Department, the state has suffered damages amounting to more than Rs 400 crore due to incessant monsoon rains. Search, rescue, and relief operations are underway, particularly in the worst-hit Mandi district, where several roads remain blocked and essential services are disrupted.

