Sisodia's 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' remark stirs row in Punjab; BJP, SAD move EC, Cong calls it a 'confession'

Chandigarh:

A political row has erupted in Punjab over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia's 'saam, daam, dand, bhed' formula to win the 2027 assembly elections in the state. The video of the event, which was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has also gone viral on social media.

"2027 ki chunav jitwane ke liye saam, daam, dand, bhed, sach, jhoot, question-answer, ladai-jhagda, jo karna padega karenge. Taiyyaar hain? Josh ke saath? Bahut badhia (To win the 2027 elections, we will use all means necessary — truth, lies, questions, answers, fighting, and quarrelling. Whatever we have to do, we will do. Are you ready? With passion? Very good)," Sisodia was purportedly heard saying in the video.

BJP moves EC against Sisodia

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved to the Election Commission of India (ECI), with the party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar writing a letter to the poll body, seeking action against the former Delhi deputy CM. In his letter, Jakhar alleged Sisodia's remark shows that AAP intends to "undermine" the democratic process.

Condemning his words, Jakhar said Sisodia's actions "violate" the Constitution and the democratic rights of the citizens, as he urged the ECI to file a first information report (FIR) against the senior AAP leader.

"These acts constitute serious offences under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, bribery under Section 123(1), undue influence under Section 123(2), and promoting enmity under Section 123(3A) (of the BNS)," he said in his letter.

Like BJP, Akali Dal urges action

Like the BJP, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has also urged the ECI to take action against Sisodia. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged the poll body to consider banning the AAP from contesting the 2027 Punjab elections.

"The Election Commission is requested to order registration of a criminal case against Sisodia, as the AAP government is not likely to take any action. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was part of the audience when Sisodia made the incendiary remarks," Badal said.

Cong calls it a 'confession'

The Congress has called Sisodia's remarks a 'confession' that it intends to 'destroy' democracy. In a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said Sisodia is admitting that AAP wants to use 'unfair' means to win.

For 3.5 years, @AAPPunjab has failed to govern. Now, in desperation, they're ready to destroy Punjab's peace, democracy and law and order," he said.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Sisodia has exposed AAP's designs. "If he believes that AAP can win by resorting to the tactics he mentioned in his speech, he is living in a fool’s paradise," he said.