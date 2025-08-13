AAP MLA Rajindrapal Kaur Chhina injured in road accident near Khanauri border AAP’s Ludhiana South MLA Rajindrapal Kaur Chhina and her gunman were injured in a road accident near the Khanauri border while returning from Delhi.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party’s Ludhiana South MLA Rajindrapal Kaur Chhina met with a road accident early Wednesday morning near the Khanauri border. According to reports, her Innova car collided with a divider after something suddenly came in front of the vehicle. The MLA and her gunman sustained injuries in the mishap. Chhina reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was first taken to a hospital in Kaithal before being referred to a hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

AAP MLA was coming from US

Sources said Chhina had recently travelled to the United States to attend a conference. She landed at Delhi Airport late Tuesday night, where she was received by her husband, son, gunman, and driver. The group was en route to Punjab in the Innova when the accident occurred.

Medical officials have confirmed that the MLA is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Her gunman, who also sustained injuries, is receiving medical care.

Further details about the cause of the accident are awaited.

With inputs from Tushar Bharti