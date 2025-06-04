Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain summoned by ACB in alleged Rs 2,000 crore Delhi classroom construction scam Satyendar Jain has been asked to appear for questioning on June 6 while Sisodia has been called on June 9.

New Delhi:

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has issued summons to former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over allegations of corruption in the construction of classrooms in government schools in the national capital during the previous AAP regime.

Satyendar Jain has been asked to appear at the ACB office on June 6, while Manish Sisodia has been asked to appear on June 9.

What is the case?

On April 30, the ACB of the Delhi Police registered an FIR against senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in connection with an alleged Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam. The case pertains to the construction of 12,748 classrooms or semi-permanent structures during the previous AAP government's tenure.

According to the ACB, contracts for the construction were awarded to 34 firms, most of which were reportedly linked to the AAP. The agency stated that the work was not completed within the stipulated time, resulting in a significant cost escalation. ACB chief Madhur Verm said the complaint pointed to serious irregularities in the tendering and execution process.