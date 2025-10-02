Sir Creek flashpoint: Why Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan 'Route to Karachi' passes through the creek? Singh said the area remains a bone of contention between India and Pakistan even after 78 years of independence. He said India has tried to resolve the issue through dialogue but Pakistan perhaps has ‘flawed’ intentions, as the latter has been ardently expanding its military infra near the region.

New Delhi:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan against any misadventure in Sir Creek region. Singh said any such attempt would meet a strong response that would change the ‘history’ and ‘geography’ of the region.

Singh said the area remains a bone of contention between India and Pakistan even after 78 years of independence. He said India has tried to resolve the issue through dialogue but Pakistan perhaps has ‘flawed’ intentions, as the latter has been ardently expanding its military infra near the Sir Creek area.

"Even after 78 years of independence, a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area is being stirred up. India has made several attempts to resolve it through dialogue, but there is a flaw in Pakistan's intentions; its intentions are not clear. The way in which the Pakistan army has recently expanded its military infrastructure in areas adjacent to Sir Creek reveals its intentions,” Singh said in Bhuj.

“The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a decisive response that both history and geography will change. In the 1965 war, the Indian Army had demonstrated the capability to reach Lahore. Today in 2025, Pakistan should remember that one route to Karachi passes through the creek," he added.

What is Sir Creek and where is it located?

Sir Creek is a 96-kilometer tidal estuary located in the marshlands of the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. It is a narrow strip of water that flows into the Arabian Sea. It lies in the border area between India and Pakistan.

The dispute over Sir Creek arises mainly from the interpretation of the maritime boundary and territorial control over the creek.

The control of Sir Creek affects the delimitation of the maritime boundary in the Arabian Sea between India and Pakistan, influencing access to fishing rights, natural resources (like oil and gas), and strategic security considerations.

How Sir Creek is a route to Karachi?

Karachi is Pakistan’s largest city and a major port on the Arabian Sea, located southwest of the Sir Creek area.

Control over Sir Creek affects access and security to Karachi because it lies near the sea routes leading to Karachi’s port. Control of Sir Creek impacts Pakistan’s maritime boundary and its security of coastal areas including Karachi.

Although Sir Creek itself is not a direct navigable route for large commercial ships to Karachi, the control over this region affects the delineation of maritime boundaries and coastal security, which in turn influences maritime traffic and naval control near Karachi.

Rajnath’s stark warning and Operation Sindoor reference

The Defence Minister’s warning and mention of Operation Sindoor suggest that India might consider targeting Karachi in the event of a conflict between the two countries. Karachi, being Pakistan’s largest commercial city and home to its biggest port, holds significant strategic importance. During Operation Sindoor, the Indian Navy had Karachi on its radar and any further escalation could result in substantial damage to the port.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, which has traditionally infiltrated terrorists through the Kashmir route, might now view the Sir Creek region as an alternative pathway. This is especially likely given the increased military buildup by the neighboring country near that area.

However, Singh said Indian Defence Forces were vigilant in the region and any such attempt would be strongly dealt with.

