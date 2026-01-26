Simran Bala makes history as first woman officer to lead all-male CRPF contingent at Republic Day parade CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala became the first woman to lead an all-male contingent at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path. The young officer from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, commanded a squad of 147 personnel, marking a landmark moment for the force.

CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala etched her name in history on Monday as she led an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path. The 26-year-old officer from Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir became the first woman to command a full male unit of the country's largest paramilitary force during the national ceremony.

A historic first for CRPF

Though women CRPF officers have commanded various contingents at the Republic Day parade in the past, this marks the first instance of a female officer leading an entirely male squad. Bala commanded a contingent of 147 personnel, marching to the tune of the iconic CRPF song 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak' played by the force band.

Who is Simran Bala?

Simran Bala belongs to Nowshera village, just 11 km from the India-Pakistan Line of Control. The region has witnessed frequent cross-border firing, shaping her early experiences. She is also the first woman from Rajouri district to join CRPF as a commissioned officer. During rehearsals, Bala expressed her pride saying, "I feel truly honoured to lead the contingent at the Republic Day. I am thankful to the CRPF for giving me this opportunity."

Strong military lineage

The youngest of three siblings, Bala comes from a family with a strong military background. Both her grandfather and father have served in the Indian Army. She holds a degree in Political Science from Government College for Women in Gandhinagar, Jammu.

New-age officer leading from the front

Commissioned in April 2025, Bala is currently posted with the Bastariya Battalion in Chhattisgarh -- a specialised unit involved in anti-Naxal operations. Her rapid rise and commitment have made her a standout among the force’s young leaders. With a strength of about 3.25 lakh personnel, the CRPF continues to be India's primary internal security force, operating in key theatres including anti-Naxal zones, counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir and insurgency-hit regions of the northeast.

